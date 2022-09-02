Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 79.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,949 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

IR stock opened at $48.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.16. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $62.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. This is a boost from Ingersoll Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 5.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IR shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

In related news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $194,946.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,122.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $194,946.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,122.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,016,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,351.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

