Injective Protocol 1-Day Volume Tops $17.36 Million (INJ)

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last week, Injective Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Injective Protocol has a market capitalization of $362.49 million and $17.36 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Injective Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.30 or 0.00017893 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Injective Protocol Coin Profile

Injective Protocol (INJ) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,653,971 coins. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs.

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

