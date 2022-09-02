Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) Short Interest Down 10.1% in August

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,200 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the July 31st total of 121,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Innate Pharma Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:IPHA opened at $2.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average of $2.98. Innate Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPHA. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in Innate Pharma by 366.8% in the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 181,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 142,970 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Innate Pharma by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 108,335 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Innate Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Innate Pharma by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 23,012 shares in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Innate Pharma from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets cut Innate Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €3.10 ($3.16) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innate Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.72.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager for the generation and evaluation of up to two bispecific NK cell engagers.

