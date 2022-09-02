Innova Trading Down 14.1% This Week (INN)

Innova (INN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Innova coin can now be bought for about $0.0300 or 0.00000151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Innova has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. Innova has a market cap of $207,039.51 and approximately $2.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FeatherCoin (FTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innova Profile

Innova is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin.

Buying and Selling Innova

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars.

