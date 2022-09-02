Innovation Blockchain Payment (IBP) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $969,429.00

Innovation Blockchain Payment (IBP) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Innovation Blockchain Payment coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Innovation Blockchain Payment has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. Innovation Blockchain Payment has a market cap of $541,680.77 and approximately $969,429.00 worth of Innovation Blockchain Payment was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovation Blockchain Payment Profile

IBP is a coin. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 188,009,206 coins. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s official website is www.ibp.world.

Innovation Blockchain Payment Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Innovation Blockchain Payment is a platform created by the SCG Worldwide Foundation and implemented on IP Co., Ltd. service platform. IBP is made of ERC20 and leverages the Ethereum network to support a transparent and fast payment environment. The Ethereum network will provide IBP flexibility and transparency, and increase the possibility of IBP through organic connections. “

