Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) Stock Position Raised by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 1.51% of Innovator IBD 50 ETF worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,652,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $670,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 309,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,499,000 after buying an additional 13,924 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 87,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 13,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 55,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator IBD 50 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FFTY opened at $27.40 on Friday. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.13 and a fifty-two week high of $52.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.36.

