Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of POCT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 10,339 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,537 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth $396,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 38,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 16,554 shares during the period.
Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSEARCA:POCT opened at $28.90 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $30.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.12.
