Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) Position Raised by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 142,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 15,280 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the 1st quarter valued at about $700,000. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 143,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 1,235.3% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 363,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,921,000 after acquiring an additional 335,981 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PSEP opened at $29.48 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 12 month low of $27.46 and a 12 month high of $30.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.03.

