Insider Selling: Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) CEO Sells 16,450 Shares of Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) CEO Adam David Sachs sold 16,450 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $63,003.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,283,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,914,606.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Adam David Sachs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 25th, Adam David Sachs sold 3,840 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $15,859.20.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Adam David Sachs sold 1,902 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $7,531.92.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Adam David Sachs sold 11,329 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $41,577.43.

On Monday, June 27th, Adam David Sachs sold 11,329 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total transaction of $39,085.05.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Adam David Sachs sold 3,603 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $13,331.10.

Vicarious Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RBOT opened at $3.81 on Friday. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $15.79. The company has a market capitalization of $463.74 million, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vicarious Surgical ( NYSE:RBOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Vicarious Surgical from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Vicarious Surgical from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vicarious Surgical

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 145.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 33,710 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 442.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 737,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 601,889 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 7.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

About Vicarious Surgical

(Get Rating)

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

