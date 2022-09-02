Insight Protocol Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (INX)

Insight Protocol (INX) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. Insight Protocol has a total market cap of $68,365.83 and approximately $7,293.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Insight Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,225.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004447 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005054 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002529 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00133031 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00034965 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00085304 BTC.
About Insight Protocol
Insight Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en. The official message board for Insight Protocol is medium.com/@insightprotocol. Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Insight Protocol Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insight Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insight Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.
