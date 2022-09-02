Insights Network Hits 24-Hour Volume of $630.00 (INSTAR)

Insights Network (INSTAR) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Insights Network has a total market cap of $3.73 million and approximately $630.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 55.7% higher against the US dollar. One Insights Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0189 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Insights Network

Insights Network is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Insights Network’s total supply is 293,071,732 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork. The official website for Insights Network is insights.network. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Insights Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it.INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

