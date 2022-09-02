Instadapp Trading 9.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (INST)

Instadapp (INST) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Instadapp has a total market cap of $11.62 million and $62,158.00 worth of Instadapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Instadapp has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. One Instadapp coin can now be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00003244 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 79.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.00 or 0.01497466 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001653 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002267 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00828999 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015560 BTC.
Instadapp Profile
Instadapp’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,946,349 coins. Instadapp’s official Twitter account is @instadapp.
Instadapp Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Instadapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Instadapp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.