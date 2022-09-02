Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Receives $19.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.50.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IAS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Integral Ad Science by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 7,644 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Integral Ad Science by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 59,689 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Integral Ad Science during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 144,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 54,226 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Integral Ad Science Stock Performance
Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Integral Ad Science had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Integral Ad Science will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Integral Ad Science Company Profile
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Integral Ad Science (IAS)
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
- Chip Gear Maker Entegris Has Potential, But Is It Buyable Now?
- DocuSign Has Important Issues to Address When it Reports Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.