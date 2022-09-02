Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2022

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLAGet Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NTLA. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a market perform rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Intellia Therapeutics to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $123.41.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $59.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 2.00. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $37.08 and a fifty-two week high of $180.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.62.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLAGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 883.17% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 3,930.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.