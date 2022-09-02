Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NTLA. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a market perform rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Intellia Therapeutics to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $123.41.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $59.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 2.00. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $37.08 and a fifty-two week high of $180.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 883.17% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 3,930.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

