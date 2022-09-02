International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Receives $146.80 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.80.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

IBM stock opened at $129.66 on Friday. International Business Machines has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The company has a market cap of $117.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.91 and a 200 day moving average of $132.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 5,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 221.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $5,251,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

