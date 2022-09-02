Internet Computer (ICP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $44.82 Million

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for approximately $6.26 or 0.00031410 BTC on major exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $1.60 billion and approximately $44.82 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 82% against the dollar and now trades at $262.80 or 0.01317902 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005015 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00830078 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015687 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 488,508,776 coins and its circulating supply is 255,938,072 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars.

