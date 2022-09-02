Internet Computer (ICP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $44.82 Million

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for approximately $6.26 or 0.00031410 BTC on major exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $1.60 billion and approximately $44.82 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 82% against the dollar and now trades at $262.80 or 0.01317902 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005015 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001658 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002269 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00830078 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015687 BTC.
Internet Computer Profile
Internet Computer’s total supply is 488,508,776 coins and its circulating supply is 255,938,072 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Internet Computer
