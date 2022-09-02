Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Intersect ENT worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intersect ENT by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Intersect ENT during the 1st quarter worth $580,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the fourth quarter valued at about $601,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the fourth quarter valued at about $683,000. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

Intersect ENT Stock Performance

Shares of XENT stock opened at $28.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $28.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intersect ENT Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intersect ENT in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL, a steroid releasing implant to open the surgically enlarged sinus; PROPEL Mini, a releasing implant to treat patients undergoing frontal sinus surgery; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant for the treatment of frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XENT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.