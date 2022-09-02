Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Inuvo Stock Down 3.8 %

NYSE:INUV opened at $0.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47. Inuvo has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $0.85. The stock has a market cap of $59.71 million, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.77.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $22.65 million during the quarter.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

