Inverse Finance Trading 5.3% Lower This Week (INV)

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Inverse Finance has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One Inverse Finance coin can currently be bought for about $87.00 or 0.00437558 BTC on exchanges. Inverse Finance has a total market cap of $8.15 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00227590 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004133 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008924 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005031 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Inverse Finance Coin Profile

Inverse Finance (CRYPTO:INV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 190,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,726 coins. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance.

Inverse Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation. The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation. The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products. "

