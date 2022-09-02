Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 170,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,613 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.57% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 75.2% in the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 299,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after acquiring an additional 128,454 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 483,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,844,000 after acquiring an additional 78,337 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $277,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJN opened at $23.30 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.86.

