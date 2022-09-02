Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM – Get Rating) by 252.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,005 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.30. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $25.61.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.