Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.31% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. FC Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $501,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RHS opened at $168.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.36. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $153.08 and a 52 week high of $182.29.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

