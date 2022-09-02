Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,501 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 8,492 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 235,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,209,000 after purchasing an additional 23,977 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 117.0% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RPG opened at $158.58 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $141.18 and a 52 week high of $223.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.65.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

