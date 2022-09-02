Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ) recently:

8/22/2022 – BJ’s Wholesale Club had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to $81.00.

8/19/2022 – BJ’s Wholesale Club had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $70.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/19/2022 – BJ’s Wholesale Club had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $77.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/19/2022 – BJ’s Wholesale Club had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $56.00 to $63.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/19/2022 – BJ’s Wholesale Club had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $71.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/19/2022 – BJ’s Wholesale Club had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $72.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/19/2022 – BJ’s Wholesale Club had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $63.00 to $81.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/19/2022 – BJ’s Wholesale Club had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $80.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/19/2022 – BJ’s Wholesale Club had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $80.00 to $90.00.

8/19/2022 – BJ’s Wholesale Club had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $81.00 to $86.00.

8/18/2022 – BJ’s Wholesale Club was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $72.00.

8/11/2022 – BJ’s Wholesale Club had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $74.00 to $81.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2022 – BJ’s Wholesale Club had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.00 to $58.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

NYSE:BJ opened at $74.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.45 and a 1 year high of $77.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.09. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.46.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 71.47% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $245,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,957.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $245,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,957.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 2,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $207,374.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,917,449.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,683 shares of company stock worth $3,434,392 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

