IOST 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $10.21 Million (IOST)

IOST (IOST) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One IOST coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges. IOST has a market cap of $245.38 million and approximately $10.21 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IOST has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004913 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,359.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00158793 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005022 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004911 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002512 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00133038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00035266 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,588,745,668 coins. The official website for IOST is iost.io. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IOST

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

