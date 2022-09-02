IoTeX Reaches 1-Day Volume of $10.20 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (IOTX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last week, IoTeX has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $283.06 million and $10.20 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoTeX coin can now be purchased for $0.0297 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005010 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,962.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00156160 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002562 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00131997 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00034894 BTC.

IoTeX Coin Profile

IOTX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IoTeX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

