IQeon (IQN) Price Down 5.1% Over Last Week

IQeon (IQN) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One IQeon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001987 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, IQeon has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. IQeon has a market cap of $2.22 million and $55,942.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004921 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,324.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005030 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004919 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002516 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00132912 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00035371 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00084992 BTC.

IQeon Coin Profile

IQeon (IQN) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon.

IQeon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

