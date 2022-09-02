iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Holdings Trimmed by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,094 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $6,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $678,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 60,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 20,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 146,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $47.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.63. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $44.28 and a 12 month high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

