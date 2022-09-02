iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,204 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.45% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $8,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWA. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 836,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,774,000 after acquiring an additional 423,239 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 17,361 shares during the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 176,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 16,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWA opened at $21.73 on Friday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $27.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.67.

About iShares MSCI Australia ETF

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.