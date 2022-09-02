iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Purchased by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,565,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,821,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,149 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,483,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,237,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,081 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,294,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,639,000 after acquiring an additional 39,619 shares in the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $83,119,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,020.6% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 918,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,467,000 after acquiring an additional 836,105 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $52.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.18. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $51.56 and a 12 month high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

