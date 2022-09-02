iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 142.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,545,000. Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,382,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,055,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Finally, CPR Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,879,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHF opened at $269.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $271.14 and a 200-day moving average of $270.74. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a twelve month low of $237.26 and a twelve month high of $297.30.

