Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 568 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 6,713 shares.The stock last traded at $3.32 and had previously closed at $3.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Itaú Corpbanca alerts:

Itaú Corpbanca Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Itaú Corpbanca by 4.0% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 89,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,983 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Itaú Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit and bankers' drafts; and lending in Chilean pesos and foreign currencies, trade financing, general commercial and consumer loans, working capital loans, personal installment loans, mortgage loans, credit lines, and letters of credit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Corpbanca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Corpbanca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.