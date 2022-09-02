Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 568 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 6,713 shares.The stock last traded at $3.32 and had previously closed at $3.31.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Itaú Corpbanca Stock Up 0.5 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile
Itaú Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit and bankers' drafts; and lending in Chilean pesos and foreign currencies, trade financing, general commercial and consumer loans, working capital loans, personal installment loans, mortgage loans, credit lines, and letters of credit.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Itaú Corpbanca (ITCB)
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
- Chip Gear Maker Entegris Has Potential, But Is It Buyable Now?
- DocuSign Has Important Issues to Address When it Reports Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Corpbanca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Corpbanca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.