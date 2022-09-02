J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $9,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JBHT. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,304.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $395,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,081.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

JBHT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $184.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $183.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.63.

JBHT opened at $173.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.92 and a 1-year high of $218.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.42.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.04%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Articles

