Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €13.80 Price Target for thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.80 ($14.08) price target on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

TKA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €9.40 ($9.59) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.27) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €19.40 ($19.80) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($16.33) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €5.80 ($5.92) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

thyssenkrupp Price Performance

Shares of TKA stock opened at €5.45 ($5.56) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €5.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of €7.19. thyssenkrupp has a 12-month low of €20.70 ($21.12) and a 12-month high of €27.01 ($27.56).

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

