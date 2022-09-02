Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LPL Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now expects that the financial services provider will earn $4.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.79. The consensus estimate for LPL Financial’s current full-year earnings is $10.23 per share.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on LPL Financial from $241.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.83.

LPL Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Institutional Trading of LPL Financial

LPLA stock opened at $222.47 on Thursday. LPL Financial has a fifty-two week low of $139.84 and a fifty-two week high of $234.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $203.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 8,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Argent Trust Co bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $694,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 172,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,572,000 after buying an additional 47,824 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LPL Financial news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 7,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.64, for a total transaction of $1,593,387.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,216,257.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other LPL Financial news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 7,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.64, for a total transaction of $1,593,387.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,216,257.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.56, for a total value of $2,255,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at $36,677,860.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,761 shares of company stock worth $14,682,118 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

About LPL Financial

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.