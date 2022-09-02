Jetcoin (JET) Hits One Day Volume of $34,901.00

Jetcoin (JET) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Jetcoin has a market capitalization of $94,422.10 and approximately $34,901.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Jetcoin has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Jetcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,987.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005115 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002559 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00131569 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00034521 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00085956 BTC.

Jetcoin Coin Profile

Jetcoin (JET) is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Jetcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

