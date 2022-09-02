JMP Securities Cuts DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target to $84.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $151.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 50.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DOCU. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler cut shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

DocuSign Stock Down 4.3 %

DOCU opened at $55.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.78 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $53.70 and a fifty-two week high of $314.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.36 and its 200 day moving average is $81.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocuSign

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. DocuSign’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DocuSign will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 963.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 43.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in DocuSign by 125.0% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

