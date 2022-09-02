Jobchain (JOB) Price Up 33.7% This Week

Jobchain (JOB) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Jobchain has a total market cap of $3.10 million and $1,304.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jobchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Jobchain has traded up 33.7% against the US dollar.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,924.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005130 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005014 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002567 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00132267 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00035166 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00086172 BTC.

Jobchain is a coin. Its launch date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,864,586,781 coins. Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com. The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain. The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

