John Joseph Stephens Buys 30,000 Shares of Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) Stock

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) Director John Joseph Stephens purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $204,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 85,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,434. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
John Joseph Stephens also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 23rd, John Joseph Stephens purchased 25,000 shares of Solid Power stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.54 per share, with a total value of $163,500.00.
- On Wednesday, August 17th, John Joseph Stephens purchased 13,216 shares of Solid Power stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.91 per share, with a total value of $91,322.56.
Solid Power Stock Performance
NASDAQ SLDP opened at $6.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average of $7.45. Solid Power, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $14.85.
Institutional Trading of Solid Power
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Solid Power in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.
About Solid Power
Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.
