John Joseph Stephens Buys 30,000 Shares of Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) Stock

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) Director John Joseph Stephens purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $204,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 85,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,434. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

John Joseph Stephens also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Solid Power alerts:

On Tuesday, August 23rd, John Joseph Stephens purchased 25,000 shares of Solid Power stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.54 per share, with a total value of $163,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, John Joseph Stephens purchased 13,216 shares of Solid Power stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.91 per share, with a total value of $91,322.56.

Solid Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ SLDP opened at $6.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average of $7.45. Solid Power, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $14.85.

Institutional Trading of Solid Power

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Power during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Solid Power by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Solid Power during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Solid Power during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Solid Power during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Solid Power in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

About Solid Power

(Get Rating)

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.