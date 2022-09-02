Johns Lyng Group Limited (ASX:JLG) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Johns Lyng Group Limited (ASX:JLG – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Sunday, September 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Johns Lyng Group’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

Johns Lyng Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johns Lyng Group

In related news, insider Lindsay Barber bought 44,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$5.93 ($4.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$264,246.73 ($184,787.92).

About Johns Lyng Group

Johns Lyng Group Limited provides integrated building services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Insurance Building and Restoration Services, Commercial Building Services, Commercial Construction, and Other. It provides building fabric repair, contents restoration, disaster management, hazardous waste removal, and strata management services; and residential and commercial flooring, emergency domestic repairs, shop-fitting, HVAC mechanical, and pre-sale property staging services.

