Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Martingale Asset Management L P’s 3rd Largest Position

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,608 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.4% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $91,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $165.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.44 and its 200 day moving average is $174.19. The company has a market capitalization of $434.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

