Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 676.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 387,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337,250 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.7% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Patron Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 93,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,507,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $12,462,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 916,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,445,000 after purchasing an additional 112,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 326,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,867,000 after acquiring an additional 15,003 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $165.34 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $434.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also

