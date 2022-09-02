Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 7,154 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,154 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.66, for a total transaction of $1,657,295.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,332,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,856,902,702.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of MORN opened at $230.27 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.25 and a twelve month high of $350.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.96 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $243.65 and a 200 day moving average of $254.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 60.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 9,586 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Morningstar by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,108,000 after acquiring an additional 11,178 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

