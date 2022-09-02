Jowell Global (NASDAQ:JWEL) Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL – Get Rating) rose 3.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.44. Approximately 251,907 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 455,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

Jowell Global Stock Up 3.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.34.

About Jowell Global

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home brand name.

