JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) Price Target to 20.90

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 25.20 to 20.90 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS UELKY opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.06. Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $23.85.

Get Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. alerts:

About Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S.

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of biscuits, chocolates, chocolate coated biscuits, cakes, wafers, and crackers in Turkey and internationally. The company also produces chocolate dough, cocoa powder, chocolate drop, chocolate flakes, couverture chocolate, flour, hazelnut, and pureed hazelnut.

Receive News & Ratings for Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.