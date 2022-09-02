JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) Price Target to 20.90

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 25.20 to 20.90 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS UELKY opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.06. Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $23.85.
About Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S.
