JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 27,302 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 27,302 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.24% of Domino’s Pizza worth $35,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,749,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at $488,000. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 0.1 %

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $371.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.60. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $321.15 and a twelve month high of $567.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $397.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $388.19.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DPZ. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $435.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $355.00 to $326.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $398.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $512.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $441.04.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total transaction of $25,788.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,372.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total transaction of $25,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,372.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,190 shares of company stock worth $1,625,744. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

