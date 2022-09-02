JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Target Price to GBX 320

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 320 ($3.87) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Tesco Stock Down 2.1 %

OTCMKTS TSCDY opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.06. Tesco has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $12.47.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

