JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Get Rating) by 90.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,433 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF were worth $5,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF stock opened at $46.26 on Friday. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a twelve month low of $46.14 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.18.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.