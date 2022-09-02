JulSwap (JULD) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $207,676.00

JulSwap (JULD) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 2nd. JulSwap has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $207,676.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, JulSwap has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One JulSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,166,808 coins. JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap. The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity.

Buying and Selling JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

