junca Cash Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.79 Million (JCC)

junca Cash (JCC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. junca Cash has a market cap of $1.79 million and $52,375.00 worth of junca Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One junca Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001380 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, junca Cash has traded down 11.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 79.8% against the dollar and now trades at $298.90 or 0.01498098 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00829757 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015682 BTC.

junca Cash Profile

junca Cash’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,500,000 coins. junca Cash’s official website is junca-cash.world. junca Cash’s official Twitter account is @JCC78549683 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

